Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) Short Interest Down 49.9% in March

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 505,800 shares, a drop of 49.9% from the March 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 522,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 41,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 29,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $67.01 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $62.70 and a fifty-two week high of $71.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.312 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st.

