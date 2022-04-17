Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VNQI. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,846.2% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,823.1% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VNQI opened at $51.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.08. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $48.82 and a 12-month high of $60.88.

