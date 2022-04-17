Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 96.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654,391 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,601,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,269,000 after buying an additional 78,826 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $708,000.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $159.83. 1,034,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,883,901. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.96. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $150.44 and a 12-month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

