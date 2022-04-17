Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $877.91 Million

Brokerages forecast that Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) will report sales of $877.91 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Valvoline’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $914.08 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $846.16 million. Valvoline reported sales of $701.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full year sales of $3.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.64 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.72 billion to $4.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Valvoline.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Valvoline had a return on equity of 536.80% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VVV. Zacks Investment Research cut Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Valvoline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Valvoline in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.29.

Valvoline stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.56. 630,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,529. Valvoline has a twelve month low of $26.68 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.95, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.74%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Valvoline by 2,577.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 97,856 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Valvoline by 1,520.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 146,008 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Valvoline by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,672,000 after purchasing an additional 95,051 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Valvoline by 122.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 40,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 22,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Valvoline by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 234,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 11,476 shares in the last quarter. 91.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

