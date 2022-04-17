Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. Valley National Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Valley National Bancorp.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $353.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.93 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 31.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS.

VLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.15.

Shares of VLY opened at $12.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.80. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $11.66 and a one year high of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,173,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,781,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,059,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,064,000 after purchasing an additional 821,144 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,541,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,703,000 after purchasing an additional 625,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,963,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,367,000 after purchasing an additional 621,791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

About Valley National Bancorp (Get Rating)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valley National Bancorp (VLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.