VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Short Interest Up 60.0% in March

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the March 15th total of 806,400 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

In other VAALCO Energy news, Director Andrew Lawrence Fawthrop sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total transaction of $193,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jason Doornik sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $34,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGY. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 444,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 244.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,790 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,657 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 37.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,567 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares during the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. boosted its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 5.2% in the third quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 3,026,881 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,475,000 after purchasing an additional 148,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in VAALCO Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EGY. TheStreet raised shares of VAALCO Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VAALCO Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of VAALCO Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of NYSE:EGY traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.40. 1,168,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,521,992. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.47. VAALCO Energy has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $7.73. The stock has a market cap of $434.16 million, a P/E ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.88.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The energy company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 41.11% and a return on equity of 39.26%. The firm had revenue of $56.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts predict that VAALCO Energy will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.42%.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

