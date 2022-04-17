UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.60.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on UserTesting from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

In other news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc purchased 234,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $1,591,577.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,040,149 shares of company stock valued at $14,722,411.

UserTesting stock opened at $10.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.41. UserTesting has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $15.98.

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $42.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.91 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UserTesting will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

