UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) will post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for UserTesting’s earnings. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UserTesting will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.39). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.32). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for UserTesting.

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $42.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.91 million.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on UserTesting from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

In other news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc purchased 234,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $1,591,577.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,040,149 shares of company stock worth $14,722,411.

Shares of NYSE USER traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $10.42. 164,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,566. UserTesting has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.41.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

