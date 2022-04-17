USA Equities Corp. (OTCMKTS:USAQ) Short Interest Update

USA Equities Corp. (OTCMKTS:USAQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 35.3% from the March 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Shares of USAQ opened at $0.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. USA Equities has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.62.

A number of brokerages recently commented on USAQ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USA Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of USA Equities in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

USA Equities Corp., a medical device technology and software as a service (SaaS) company focuses on value-based healthcare, informatics, and algorithmic personalized medicine. It also develops digital therapeutics and point of care solutions to support remote patient monitoring, address chronic care, and preventive medicine.

