Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.02 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) will post sales of $3.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Unum Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.05 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.99 billion. Unum Group posted sales of $2.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full-year sales of $12.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.92 billion to $12.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $12.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.06 billion to $12.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Unum Group.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on UNM. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.88.

Shares of Unum Group stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.76. 1,773,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,286,461. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.01. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $32.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

In other news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNM. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 15.4% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 37,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 6.2% during the third quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 31,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 41.3% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 42,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 12,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 10.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 121,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,039,000 after buying an additional 11,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

