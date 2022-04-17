Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several research analysts have commented on UTI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of UTI opened at $9.57 on Friday. Universal Technical Institute has a 1 year low of $5.34 and a 1 year high of $9.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.94. The company has a market capitalization of $315.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Universal Technical Institute ( NYSE:UTI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.26. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The company had revenue of $105.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.50 million. Equities analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UTI. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 1,793.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 756,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 716,486 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Universal Technical Institute by 839.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 520,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 465,034 shares in the last quarter. Invenire Partners LP bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,863,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,720,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,589,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. The company provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians. It also offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

