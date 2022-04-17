Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Universal Display worth $6,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 427.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. 73.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal Display alerts:

OLED stock opened at $145.92 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a 1 year low of $128.21 and a 1 year high of $239.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.33.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. Universal Display had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 33.28%. The firm had revenue of $146.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Universal Display’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 31.09%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OLED shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Universal Display in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen cut their price target on Universal Display from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $245.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Universal Display from $248.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.56.

Universal Display Company Profile (Get Rating)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.