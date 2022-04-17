United States Steel (NYSE:X) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.960-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United States Steel from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of United States Steel from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.30.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Shares of United States Steel stock opened at $37.04 on Friday. United States Steel has a 12-month low of $17.98 and a 12-month high of $39.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.16.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.92). United States Steel had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 55.13%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United States Steel will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.37%.

In other United States Steel news, VP James E. Bruno sold 71,699 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $2,191,121.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Manpreet Grewal sold 1,359 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $51,247.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,299.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 189,621 shares of company stock valued at $6,604,537. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in X. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in United States Steel by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 48,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in United States Steel by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 15,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 1,622.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 429,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,216,000 after purchasing an additional 404,165 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 5,397 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. 68.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United States Steel (Get Rating)

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.