United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 35,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,505,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 10,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 47,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,735,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Zenyatta Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,147,000. Finally, Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 95,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.39.

In related news, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,125.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,291,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $188.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,624,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,217,156. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $163.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $208.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.72. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.70 and a 1-year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.48. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 96.17% and a net margin of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 41.39%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

