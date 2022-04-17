United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Sold by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC cut its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UAL. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 1.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the third quarter worth $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 28.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 4.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the third quarter worth $288,000. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas raised United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of United Airlines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of United Airlines from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.11.

NASDAQ UAL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.13. The company had a trading volume of 12,299,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,193,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.19. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.54 and a 1-year high of $60.58. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.08 and a 200-day moving average of $44.87.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.63. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.97% and a negative return on equity of 87.27%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($7.00) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 140.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

