United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.66 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) will report sales of $7.66 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for United Airlines’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.94 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.48 billion. United Airlines reported sales of $3.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 137.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Airlines will report full year sales of $40.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $39.00 billion to $42.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $47.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.18 billion to $51.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow United Airlines.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.63. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 87.27% and a negative net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($7.00) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UAL shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on United Airlines from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on United Airlines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 817.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,921,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,508 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 12.1% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,675,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $365,102,000 after purchasing an additional 831,326 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 156.2% during the third quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,187,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,489,000 after purchasing an additional 724,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $22,094,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $16,406,000. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UAL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.13. 12,299,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,193,187. United Airlines has a 52-week low of $30.54 and a 52-week high of $60.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.87. The firm has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.19.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

