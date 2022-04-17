UniMex Network Trading Down 16.5% Over Last 7 Days (UMX)

UniMex Network (UMX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 16th. One UniMex Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000786 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, UniMex Network has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar. UniMex Network has a total market capitalization of $2.73 million and $42,002.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00046122 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,033.19 or 0.07546655 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,299.05 or 1.00265084 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00052331 BTC.

UniMex Network Profile

UniMex Network launched on January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,628,678 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

UniMex Network Coin Trading

