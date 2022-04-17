UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $500.56 Million

Equities research analysts expect UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) to announce sales of $500.56 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for UniFirst’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $500.00 million to $501.11 million. UniFirst posted sales of $464.32 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UniFirst will report full-year sales of $1.97 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow UniFirst.

Get UniFirst alerts:

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.39). UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $486.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNF. StockNews.com began coverage on UniFirst in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded UniFirst from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UniFirst presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NYSE:UNF opened at $171.45 on Thursday. UniFirst has a 1 year low of $165.52 and a 1 year high of $242.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.79. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNF. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in UniFirst by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in UniFirst by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in UniFirst by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,869 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,640,000 after acquiring an additional 12,803 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in UniFirst by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 11,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in UniFirst in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,326,000. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UniFirst (Get Rating)

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UniFirst (UNF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.