uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) Short Interest Up 69.1% in March

uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,400 shares, an increase of 69.1% from the March 15th total of 51,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 296,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in uCloudlink Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in uCloudlink Group by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 9,363 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in uCloudlink Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in uCloudlink Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of uCloudlink Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ UCL opened at $1.44 on Friday. uCloudlink Group has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $13.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.49. The firm has a market cap of $40.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 3.52.

uCloudlink Group ( NASDAQ:UCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). uCloudlink Group had a negative return on equity of 94.89% and a negative net margin of 62.37%. The company had revenue of $17.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that uCloudlink Group will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

