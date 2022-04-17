U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700,000 shares, a growth of 45.5% from the March 15th total of 3,230,000 shares. Currently, 11.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USWS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in U.S. Well Services in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in U.S. Well Services in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in U.S. Well Services in the 2nd quarter worth $1,661,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Well Services by 249.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 162,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 115,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Well Services in the 3rd quarter worth $88,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Well Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

USWS opened at $1.06 on Friday. U.S. Well Services has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $5.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day moving average is $1.58. The stock has a market cap of $81.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.38.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.37) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Well Services will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

About U.S. Well Services

US Well Services, Inc engages in the provision of high-pressure and hydraulic fracturing services in oil and natural gas basins. Its FRAC technology delivers electric, mobile well stimulation systems powered by locally supplied natural gas including field gas sourced directly from the wellhead. It also offers PowerPath, OPTI-FLEX, WhisperFrac, F3 FUEL, AIM, and Clean Fleet technologies.

