U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,565 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $11,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1,057.9% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 211,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,595,000 after purchasing an additional 193,600 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 422,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 213.9% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 33,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 22,503 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 297,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,683,000 after acquiring an additional 18,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 294,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of USB traded up $2.10 on Friday, reaching $52.71. 10,823,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,204,747. The stock has a market cap of $78.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.87. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $49.78 and a 52-week high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.66%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. UBS Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.77.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

