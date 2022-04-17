TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TTMI. Truist Financial cut TTM Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Shares of TTM Technologies stock opened at $13.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.39 and its 200-day moving average is $13.81. TTM Technologies has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $15.89.

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $598.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.03 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 6.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts expect that TTM Technologies will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,027,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,743 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,644,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,673,000 after purchasing an additional 650,465 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,857,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,125,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,663,000 after buying an additional 352,666 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 2,199.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 365,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,441,000 after buying an additional 349,257 shares in the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

