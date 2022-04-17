Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 289,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,473 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $16,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 292,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 663,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,888,000 after purchasing an additional 16,976 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,780,000 after purchasing an additional 19,705 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,202,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,519,000 after purchasing an additional 27,907 shares during the period. 71.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Stephens raised their target price on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.15.

In other news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TFC stock opened at $52.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.83. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $51.66 and a 1 year high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

