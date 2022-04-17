Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) Short Interest Update

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 407,500 shares, an increase of 56.3% from the March 15th total of 260,800 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 225,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

TIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Trean Insurance Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Trean Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Trean Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trean Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Get Trean Insurance Group alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Trean Insurance Group by 25.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 240,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 48,098 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group in the third quarter worth about $5,814,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group in the third quarter worth about $111,000. Full18 Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 8.9% in the third quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 63,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 165,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 16,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

TIG stock opened at $4.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $240.55 million, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.17. Trean Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $3.19 and a twelve month high of $18.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.59 and a 200-day moving average of $7.77.

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.06). Trean Insurance Group had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 7.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trean Insurance Group will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trean Insurance Group (Get Rating)

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trean Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trean Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.