Transat A.T. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) Short Interest Update

Transat A.T. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 492,500 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the March 15th total of 787,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,641.7 days.

Shares of TRZBF stock opened at $3.84 on Friday. Transat A.T. has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $5.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.72.

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. The company offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands to approximately 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. It also operates outgoing tours; and involved in the retail distribution activities, such as providing advice to travelers.

