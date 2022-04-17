TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 181,600 shares, a decrease of 35.6% from the March 15th total of 281,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 23,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $53,061.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 101,196 shares of company stock valued at $228,350. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get TRACON Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCON. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,055,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,462,000 after purchasing an additional 536,629 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $3,039,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 367,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 83,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 319,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 69,716 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 133,441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

Shares of NASDAQ TCON opened at $2.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.84. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $8.33. The company has a market cap of $49.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.77.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.40). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.