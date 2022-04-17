TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 181,600 shares, a decrease of 35.6% from the March 15th total of 281,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 23,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $53,061.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 101,196 shares of company stock valued at $228,350. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCON. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,055,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,462,000 after purchasing an additional 536,629 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $3,039,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 367,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 83,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 319,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 69,716 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 133,441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ TCON opened at $2.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.84. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $8.33. The company has a market cap of $49.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.77.
TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.40). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.
TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.
