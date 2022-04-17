Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) Short Interest Update

Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 371,600 shares, a decline of 31.8% from the March 15th total of 544,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.
OTCMKTS TOEYF opened at $0.02 on Friday. Toro Energy has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02.
About Toro Energy (Get Rating)
