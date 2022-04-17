Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) Short Interest Update

Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 371,600 shares, a decline of 31.8% from the March 15th total of 544,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

OTCMKTS TOEYF opened at $0.02 on Friday. Toro Energy has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02.

Get Toro Energy alerts:

About Toro Energy (Get Rating)

Toro Energy Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of uranium properties in Australia. Its flagship project is the Wiluna uranium project located in the northern goldfields region of Western Australia. Toro Energy Limited is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.