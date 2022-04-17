Tornado Cash (TORN) Achieves Market Cap of $46.58 Million

Tornado Cash (TORN) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 17th. One Tornado Cash coin can now be purchased for $42.35 or 0.00104829 BTC on major exchanges. Tornado Cash has a total market capitalization of $46.58 million and $6.02 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tornado Cash Profile

Tornado Cash was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tornado Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

