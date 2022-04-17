Tidal Finance (TIDAL) Trading Down 8.9% This Week

Tidal Finance (TIDAL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 17th. One Tidal Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Tidal Finance has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. Tidal Finance has a market capitalization of $704,331.94 and $1.35 million worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tidal Finance Coin Profile

Tidal Finance (TIDAL) is a coin. It launched on March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

Tidal Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidal Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tidal Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tidal Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

