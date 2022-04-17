Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Short Interest Down 38.1% in March

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 38.1% from the March 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS THBRF opened at $3.15 on Friday. Thunderbird Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $2.24 and a 12 month high of $5.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.43.

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Thunderbird Entertainment Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc operates as a multi-platform media production, distribution, and rights management company in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, the Republic of Ireland, China, France, and internationally. Its programs cover various genres with a focus on children's productions, scripted comedy and drama, and non-scripted content.

