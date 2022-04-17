Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Cut to Underperform at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $65.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

THO has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Thor Industries from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial cut Thor Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Thor Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.50.

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $79.99 on Wednesday. Thor Industries has a twelve month low of $76.36 and a twelve month high of $149.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.94.

Thor Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Thor Industries will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Thor Industries announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 21st that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is currently 10.40%.

In other news, Director James L. Ziemer bought 10,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.53 per share, with a total value of $805,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 46,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth raised its stake in Thor Industries by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 12,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Thor Industries by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Thor Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,623,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in Thor Industries by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 10,628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

