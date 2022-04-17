The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,541 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,296 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $4,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

In other news, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $4,723,864.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 12,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $434,694.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 304,200 shares of company stock valued at $9,437,992. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMB traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.52. 6,861,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,757,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $23.21 and a one year high of $35.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.18 and its 200 day moving average is $29.45.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.10%.

A number of research firms recently commented on WMB. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.62.

About Williams Companies (Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.