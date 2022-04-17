The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,140 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 384.8% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.47. 7,283,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,884,247. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $128.38 and a 1 year high of $190.33. The company has a market capitalization of $237.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DIS. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.72.

Walt Disney Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.