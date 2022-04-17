The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Purchased by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,838 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $4,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Trade Desk by 4,140.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Trade Desk by 53.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 542.9% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $713,323.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $623,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,347,556. 10.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TTD. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD traded down $3.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,688,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,769,404. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.71 and a 1 year high of $114.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.24 and its 200-day moving average is $79.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.09, a P/E/G ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 2.14.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trade Desk (Get Rating)

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.