The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,405 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,470 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 904.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.71. 6,511,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,211,134. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.51 and a 200 day moving average of $67.72. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.92 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. The company had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.52%.

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.29.

TJX Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.