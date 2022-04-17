The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 679,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,511 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $46,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Southern during the third quarter worth about $45,000. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

In related news, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 4,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $308,822.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $1,101,565.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,758,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 332,516 shares of company stock valued at $23,808,569. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Southern from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.22.

NYSE SO opened at $75.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.07 and its 200-day moving average is $66.43. The Southern Company has a one year low of $60.12 and a one year high of $76.87.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.42%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Southern Profile (Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.