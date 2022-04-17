The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,752 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Sherwin-Williams worth $52,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 369.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,862 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,390,000 after purchasing an additional 32,164 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 10,635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $252.90 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $233.32 and a 12-month high of $354.15. The stock has a market cap of $65.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $256.93 and a 200 day moving average of $296.67.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $259.55 per share, with a total value of $519,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $253.91 per share, with a total value of $253,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $376.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $394.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.42.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

