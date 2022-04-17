The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) Short Interest Down 45.5% in March

The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 45.5% from the March 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRL. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in The New Ireland Fund by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in The New Ireland Fund by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 122,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The New Ireland Fund by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 16,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 6,031 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL raised its holdings in The New Ireland Fund by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 129,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP raised its holdings in The New Ireland Fund by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 105,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. 30.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The New Ireland Fund stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.86. The company had a trading volume of 11,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,501. The New Ireland Fund has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $13.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.14.

The New Ireland Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Bank of Ireland Asset Management (U.S.) Limited. It is managed by Kleinwort Benson Investors International Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Ireland. It seeks to invest in growth stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

