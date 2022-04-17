The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Short Interest Update

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,830,000 shares, a decline of 35.7% from the March 15th total of 5,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,914,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

In other news, CFO Kelly J. Kennedy sold 6,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total transaction of $35,133.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honest during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in Honest by 735.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Honest by 198.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Honest during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Honest during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HNST traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $4.52. The stock had a trading volume of 797,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,855,245. Honest has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 4.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.26. The company has a market capitalization of $413.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Honest had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 51.77%. The firm had revenue of $80.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.59 million. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honest will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

HNST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Honest from $9.00 to $8.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Honest from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Honest from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Honest from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Honest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.43.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

