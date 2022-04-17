The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Price Target to $77.00

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $90.00 to $77.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PCOR. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Procore Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procore Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.33.

PCOR opened at $54.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.19. Procore Technologies has a 1 year low of $48.50 and a 1 year high of $108.75.

Procore Technologies ( NASDAQ:PCOR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.21 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 47.53% and a negative return on equity of 28.16%. Procore Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Procore Technologies will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William J.G. Griffith bought 661,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.93 per share, with a total value of $33,039,679.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 1,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $85,256.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,819 shares of company stock valued at $5,137,529 in the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Procore Technologies during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Procore Technologies during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Procore Technologies during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 94.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the third quarter worth about $79,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

