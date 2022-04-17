The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) to Buy

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Rating) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Nidec stock opened at $17.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.96. Nidec has a 1-year low of $16.78 and a 1-year high of $32.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial goods maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Nidec had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter.

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products.

