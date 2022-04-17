The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Price Target to $41.00

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $36.50 to $41.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.55.

Shares of NYSE HP opened at $48.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.44. Helmerich & Payne has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $49.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 22.22% and a negative return on equity of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $409.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is -34.84%.

In related news, CAO Sara Marie Momper sold 2,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $74,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,000 shares of company stock worth $6,793,440 in the last 90 days. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 334.8% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 90.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 510.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

