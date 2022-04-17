The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €224.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €224.00 ($243.48) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VOW3. Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($336.96) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($255.43) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($228.26) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group set a €280.00 ($304.35) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €230.00 ($250.00) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €244.19 ($265.42).

Volkswagen stock opened at €148.98 ($161.93) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €162.06 and its 200-day moving average is €177.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.22. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of €131.30 ($142.72) and a 1 year high of €248.00 ($269.57). The company has a market cap of $30.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.03.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

