The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Redmond Asset Management LLC

Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 54,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 30,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 14,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $831,079.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 43,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total value of $2,784,413.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,227,093.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 324,018 shares of company stock worth $20,153,238. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.02. The stock had a trading volume of 16,388,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,384,715. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.65. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $65.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.88%.

KO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

Coca-Cola Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.