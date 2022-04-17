The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,091 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $10,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 54,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 30,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.02. 16,388,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,384,715. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.64. The company has a market cap of $281.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.65. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $65.57.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.88%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 43,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total value of $2,784,413.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,227,093.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $1,575,426.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 324,018 shares of company stock valued at $20,153,238. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

