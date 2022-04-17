The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,327 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $5,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,666,000. Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 164,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,948,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. 74.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

In other Allstate news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $200,305.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total value of $371,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,590. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded down $0.72 on Friday, reaching $141.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,787,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,123. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $144.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.34.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.01. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

ALL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.00.

Allstate Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.