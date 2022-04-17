Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $15,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TXN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 5,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $173.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $160.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.58. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $161.04 and a 12 month high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $698,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $5,938,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,383 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.75.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

