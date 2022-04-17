Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Sold by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM reduced its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 82.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,600 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,386,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2,737.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 630,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after buying an additional 608,631 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 251.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 357,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after buying an additional 255,708 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 918,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,950,000 after buying an additional 301,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 135,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 23,566 shares in the last quarter. 47.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 4,138 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $37,490.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,110 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $55,356.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,011 shares of company stock worth $188,598 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

TEVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Argus cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

TEVA traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.19. 6,027,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,282,717. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.80. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $11.55.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

