TerraUSD (UST) Trading Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. One TerraUSD coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002487 BTC on popular exchanges. TerraUSD has a total market cap of $17.36 billion and $202.55 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TerraUSD has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00010639 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00007224 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000664 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000076 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000199 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 540.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraUSD Profile

TerraUSD (CRYPTO:UST) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 17,336,629,395 coins. The official message board for TerraUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraUSD is terra.money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

TerraUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

