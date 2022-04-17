Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP) versus CareView Communications (OTCMKTS:CRVW) Head-To-Head Analysis

CareView Communications (OTCMKTS:CRVW – Get Rating) and Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CareView Communications and Terran Orbital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CareView Communications $7.80 million N/A -$10.08 million N/A N/A Terran Orbital N/A N/A -$2.45 million N/A N/A

Terran Orbital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CareView Communications.

Profitability

This table compares CareView Communications and Terran Orbital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CareView Communications -129.20% N/A -192.64% Terran Orbital N/A N/A -0.70%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for CareView Communications and Terran Orbital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CareView Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A Terran Orbital 0 0 2 0 3.00

Terran Orbital has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 418.87%. Given Terran Orbital’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Terran Orbital is more favorable than CareView Communications.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.5% of Terran Orbital shares are owned by institutional investors. 63.9% of CareView Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Terran Orbital beats CareView Communications on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

CareView Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

CareView Communications, Inc. provides products and on-demand application services for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company provides CareView Patient Safety System, a video monitoring tool to improve the practice of nursing, create a better work environment, and make the patient's hospital stay more satisfying, which is used in hospitals, nursing homes, adult living centers, and outpatient care facilities; and Caregiver Platform, which offers caregiver connect mobile application to provide a convenient and intuitive interface to capture critical workflows, such as acknowledging and documenting alert presses by the resident. It also offers CareView Connect, which provides resident monitoring products and services for the long- term care industry; an array of wearable and stationary buttons that allow a resident to summon help either for an emergency or assistance; a mobile app capable of delivering an alert to the caregiver and allows them document information around that alert; and alert management and monitoring system. CareView Communications, Inc. is based in Lewisville, Texas.

Terran Orbital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Terran Orbital Corporation operates as a satellite manufacturer of small satellites primarily serving the United States aerospace and defense industry. The company is involved in the manufacture of flight proven bus hardware, bespoke payload modules, advanced antenna apertures, performant edge processing, and dispensers; and provision of mission services, such as launch brokering/integration, ascent operations, mission operations, mission design/planning, and ground stations/networking, as well as data products, including synthetic aperture radar, electro optical, passive RF, multi-band infrared, and space domain awareness products. It serves military, civil, and commercial customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

